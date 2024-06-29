Kolkata: Man beaten to death at hostel over suspicion of mobile phone theft

Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death in Salt Lake area on Saturday for "mobile phone theft", less than 24 hours after a person died when he was roughed up over a similar suspicion, police said.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Polenite area a little after midnight, they said.

The deceased, identified as Prasen Mondal, was declared "brought dead" when he was taken to a hospital, a police officer said.

"We are questioning the arrested persons and further investigation is underway,” he said.

On Friday, another person was allegedly beaten to death at a state-run hostel for students in Kolkata's Bowbazar area over suspicion of mobile phone theft, according to police.

Irshad Alam (37), a resident of Belgachia, used to work as a mechanic at an electronics shop in Chandni Chowk.

Fourteen people were arrested in connection with Friday’s incident, they said. PTI SCH RBT