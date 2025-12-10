Kolkata man booked for 'abusing' BLO

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday filed an FIR against a person in Kolkata for allegedly threatening and abusing a Booth Level Officer (BLO), officials said.

The accused is listed as a voter from an upscale residential complex in south Kolkata, though he and his family currently reside somewhere else, they said.

"However, when the BLO contacted him over voter-related forms for SIR, the accused allegedly used obscene language and issued threats to her,” an EC official said. Following a complaint from the officer, an FIR against him was lodged at Jadavpur Police Station.

"Investigators are also looking into reports that the accused may hold voter cards linked to multiple addresses, including locations outside Kolkata," the official said. PTI SCH RBT