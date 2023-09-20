Kolkata man held for firing in air during altercation over waste dumping

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) A man has been arrested for opening fire in the air during an altercation over dumping of waste at a public place in Kasba locality of Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

The accused, in his twenties, fired at least one round in the air during an altercation with members of a local club on Wednesday night over dumping of waste on a road near his flat in Baikunthpur area, a police officer said.

Locals lodged an FIR against the man, following which he was arrested and the firearm was seized, he said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI SUS ACD