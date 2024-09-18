Kolkata medic murder: Will continue strike till demands are met, say doctors after hours-long meet

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) Junior doctors on Tuesday night said they will continue their strike till all their demands are met, despite the West Bengal government appointing senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police chief.

The state also removed two senior health department officials, acceding to the medics’ demands.

The doctors made the announcement following the conclusion of their governing body meeting, which had started around 6.30 pm and ended at around 1 AM early Wednesday.

"Till all our demands are met with, the agitation and cease work will continue. We want fresh talks with the state government," a doctor said at a press conference.

The state government appointed Verma as the new city police commissioner a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with the agitating junior doctors to resolve the more than a month-long impasse over the RG Kar hospital incident.

Director of Health Services (DHS) Debashis Halder, Director of Medical Education (DME) Kaustav Nayak, and Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police's North Division Abhishek Gupta were also removed as promised by Banerjee during the meeting.

Swapan Soren was appointed the interim DHS, while no appointment was announced for the position of the DME.

Banerjee, following a long discussion with the doctors Monday night, had announced the decision to remove Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, who had been under fire over handling of the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the RG Kar hospital.