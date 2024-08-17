Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Doctors' strike hits services in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 17 (PTI) Badar Singh arrived at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for treatment of his knee from Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district but had to turn back after learning that doctors at the facility were taking part in a strike.

"I have severe pain in my knee joints and can barely walk. I came from Renuka (in Sirmaur) to get treatment but was turned away. I had to spend Rs 1,000 to reach Shimla and that was very expensive for me as I come from a poor background," he said as he looked for an affordable place to spend the night.

Singh was among the hundreds of patients at various healthcare facilities deprived of elective services due to an ongoing strike by doctors and medics.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is observing a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on Saturday in the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of a medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the subsequent vandalism at the facility.

Resident doctors in the state have also been on strike since Tuesday.

The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, the state's biggest government-run facility, was the worst hit as hundreds of patients who had come from far-flung areas had to be turned away.

Patients, including the elderly and those from poor backgrounds, had to bear their travel expenses to arrive at the facility but were forced to make alternative arrangements for a stay in the state capital.

Bilaspur native Shammi Sharma accompanied his elderly mother to the facility but had to turn back due to the strike.

He said they had been in Shimla for the past three days, waiting for a report but could not get it due to the strike.

The striking doctors, on the other hand, drew similarities between the Kolkata case and the 2012 Nirbhaya incident.

Sujata, a junior resident at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, said the situation hadn't changed since the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

"Despite safety being a basic right, it is very unfortunate that doctors have to protest to get justice" she added.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Medical Superintendent Rahul Rao said only outpatient departments and elective surgeries were shut.

The hospital administration is ensuring that patients do not have to face much inconvenience, he added.