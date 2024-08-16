Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Punjab doctors suspend OPD services

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association on Friday suspended OPD services at public healthcare centres to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

"We are demanding expeditious justice for the victim, central protection act for healthcare professionals and adequate security arrangements at public healthcare facilities," Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) president Dr Akhil Sarin said.

Emergency and medico-legal services remained functional during Friday's protest, he added.

Outpatient department (OPD) services were suspended at primary and community health centres and those at the subdivision level, as well as civil hospitals.

Medical professionals in the state also held sit-ins at the health centres to demand expeditious justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, the Faculty Association of PGIMER, Chandigarh, has decided to support the Indian Medical Association's strike call for Saturday.

According to a PGIMER statement, all OPD services would remain closed for both old and new patients in PGIMER on Saturday.

However, emergency and critical care services will continue, the statement said.

The Indian Medical Association has announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on Saturday to protest against the alleged rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the subsequent vandalism at the facility. PTI SUN SZM