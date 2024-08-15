Kolkata medic rape-murder: FORDA resumes strike after backlash from resident doctors

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A resident doctors' federation on Thursday announced to continue its protest here over the alleged rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a day after medics slammed it for calling off the agitation following the health ministry's "verbal" assurance to meet its demands, including bringing a law to curb attacks on medical personnel.

Resident doctors across major government hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, VMMC-Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, shut down elective services on Monday morning and went on strike, demanding better security and safety measures for medical personnel, and the central law.

The announcement by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) came after Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) of many hospitals on Wednesday accused it of taking the decision to end the protest without consulting them and "backstabbing" the medical fraternity.

FORDA members met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday night and submitted a letter of demands, that included bringing a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel.

"We acknowledge that our earlier decision to call off the strike, made in good faith based on assurances from the ministry, has caused distress and disappointment within our community. We accept responsibility for this and understand the widespread discontent it has caused," the federation said in a statement.

The strike will continue following the tragic incident at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, it said.

Following the FORDA's decision to call off the protest, Maulana Azad Medical College RDA president Aparna Setia had told PTI, "We want a written assurance from the ministry. Until then, we will continue our strike as we cannot rely on verbal assurances." In its statement, the federation said the "events that have unfolded since, particularly the violence (in Kolkata) on Wednesday night, have shocked and anguished us all, marking a dark chapter for our profession".

"As an association, we reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with our fellow resident doctors. We strongly condemn the Union ministry and state (West Bengal) government for failing to honour their commitments and ensure the safety of healthcare professionals during this crisis," it said.

Following the Tuesday meeting with Nadda, FORDA in a statement had said, "A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA’s involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days." Safdarjung Hospital RDA general secretary Ayush Raj said faculty members and the nursing department personnel are also supporting the strike.

He added that the FORDA, which had initially called off the strike, is now rejoining the agitation.

Resident doctors of the GTB Hospital held a protest on Thursday, according to its RDA president Rajat Sharma. PTI NSM ANB ANB