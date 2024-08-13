Kolkata medic rape-murder: Maharashtra resident doctors join stir; elective, OPD services hit

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Elective procedures and outpatient department (OPD) services at public hospitals in Maharashtra were disrupted on Tuesday as state resident doctors began an indefinite strike in support of the nationwide protests by their colleagues against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at a Kolkata medical college.

While all elective services in hospitals across the state have been halted, emergency services will continue uninterrupted, Maharashtra State Association of Residential Doctors (Central MARD) president Dr Pratik Debaje told PTI.

"From 9 am, we stopped work at all OPDs and elective services have been stopped. Now, only emergency services are operational across the state," Dr Debaje said.

An elective procedure is one that can be scheduled in advance because it does not involve a medical emergency. Elective surgeries can include procedures to correct medical problems that are not life-threatening.

The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

The shocking incident has sparked widespread nationwide protests, with junior doctors and healthcare workers expressing deep concern over their safety.

Resident doctors of Pune's BJ Medical College took part in the strike.

Elective procedures were not performed, but the emergency services remained unaffected at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital.

MARD general secretary Akash Rade said around 450 resident doctors of Sassoon Hospital participated in the strike.

Dastgir Jamadar, MARD vice-president, said one of the key demands of the trainee doctors was that the rape-murder case in Kolkata be transferred to the CBI, which has been done now.

"Our other main demand is adequate security and safety of residents doctors with CCTV coverage," he said.

The Central MARD has sought an impartial and transparent investigation into the Kolkata incident, speedy formation of an expert committee for implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, improved security measures, including fully functional CCTVs and well-equipped guards, quality hostels, and proper on-call rooms for resident doctors.

Resident doctors of government hospitals in several parts of the country went on an indefinite strike on Monday to protest against the incident at the Kolkata-based medical facility, paralysing services such as OPDs and non-emergency surgeries.

The stir was in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which said, "The strike will not be lifted until justice is served and our demands are met." Meanwhile, Central MARD on Tuesday night announced to continue the indefinite strike.

In a statement, the state association said despite a positive meeting with the Commissioner (Medical Education) and Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) earlier in the day, no concrete actions or written assurances were received by them regarding their demands.

"As we have not yet received any concrete actions or written assurances regarding our demands, we have decided to continue the strike, maintaining the halt on elective services," the statement said.

Emergency services, however, will continue to operate as usual, it noted.

The statement said a delegation of Central MARD, JJ MARD (representing doctors of state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai), and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) MARD attended the meeting, where they presented the association's demands and engaged in an extensive discussion with senior government officials.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled on Wednesday with the deans of all medical colleges of Maharashtra and it will be chaired by Commissioner (Medical Education) and the DMER Director.

Along with other demands, Central MARD has also sought allocation of dedicated on-call rooms for on-duty resident doctors besides immediate resolution of pending hostel accommodation issues for physicians across Maharashtra.