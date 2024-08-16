Kolkata medico's rape-murder: Gujarat resident doctors join nationwide stir, OPD services hit

Ahmedabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Nearly 4,000 resident doctors in Gujarat went on an indefinite strike from Friday in support of the nationwide protests launched by their colleagues against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at a Kolkata medical college on August 9.

Resident doctors of some 20 medical colleges and attached hospitals in Gujarat have announced they would stay away from routine ward duties and outpatient department (OPD) services as part of the stir, though they would be available for trauma and emergency services.

Though alternate arrangements have been made to manage the high inflow of OPD patients at government-run hospitals, some of these services were affected due to the stir by the resident doctors, officials admitted.

In the morning, the resident doctors staged protests, took out rallies on campuses and raised slogans seeking justice in the heinous Kolkata incident.

At Ahmedabad civil hospital, the largest in the state and attached to BJ Medical College, nearly 1,000 resident doctors boycotted routine OPD and ward services and sat outside the facility.

"Nearly 4,000 resident doctors in Gujarat have joined the nationwide strike against the rape and murder of a resident doctor in West Bengal. We want justice for the victim and security for other resident doctors. We will stay away from OPD and other routine duties till an amicable solution is found," said Dr Dhaval Gameti, president of Junior Doctors Association, BJ Medical College.

At several government hospitals, OPD patients were seen waiting for hours in the absence of doctors.

"I have come here for dressing but have leant that doctors are not available due to the strike. I have been waiting since early morning but the queue is very long and our turn has not come yet," said Meena Bodana, a patient at Ahmedabad civil hospital.

Ahmedabad civil hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi admitted OPD services were partially hit due to the strike though he added that alternate arrangements have been put in place to give relief to OPD patients.

"OPD services were hit to an extent due to the strike. Patients have had to wait for a longer duration. We have deployed other medical officers and assistant professors of medical college in the OPD. Some non-clinical tutors and staff were also deployed for ward and OPD duties to help the doctors," Joshi said.