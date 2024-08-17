Kolkata medico's rape-murder: Protests held in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI) Doctors including private medical practitioners took part in protests in Telangana on Saturday as part of the nationwide protest call given by the Indian Medical Association against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

As part of the protests, major hospitals in the private sector stopped outpatient services and elective surgeries while outpatient services were suspended in government hospitals in Telangana.

During the protests, rallies were taken out, demonstrations were held at several places in the state condemning the brutal rape and murder of the woman doctor.

Doctors, medical students, medical staff were among those who participated in protests at different places even as junior doctors protests continued in Telangana today.

They raised slogans "we want justice", "No safety no duty" and demanded justice to the deceased doctor in Kolkata and implementation of a 'Central Protection Act' to ensure the safety of all healthcare personnel, including doctors and paramedical staff.

They held placards that read "No mercy to rapist", "hang the criminals", "stop violence against doctors" among others.

More than 2,000 doctors from across Telangana took part in a protest organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and junior doctors at the Dharna Chowk near Indira Park here on Saturday, Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association Secretary General Dr Kiran Madhala told PTI.

The protest was supported by different associations and women organisations also.

A protesting doctor said "Justice is being delayed. We should punish them and we want safety in our working place. The Central Protection Act should be implemented".

The IMA has called for a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency and OPD services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work, while emergencies and the casualties would function, IMA sources here said.

The withdrawal of services commenced at 6 am on Saturday and ends at 6 am on Sunday, they said. PTI VVK GDK VVK SS