Kolkata medico's rape-murder: Pvt doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join stir

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Maharashtra resident doctors' indefinite strike over the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee at a government hospital in Kolkata entered the fifth day on Saturday, with private medical practitioners also joining the stir, affecting healthcare services in the state.

According to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, elective services such as outpatient departments, planned surgeries and lab procedures were hit due to the protest, but emergency services were attended to.

Resident doctors in the state began an indefinite strike on Tuesday to express solidarity with the nationwide agitation against the rape-murder of a post-graduate trainee in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Indian Medical Association vice-president Shivkumar Utture said private doctors and hospitals in Maharashtra began their 24-hour protest around 6 am.

The elective services were suspended but emergency services are being attended to, he said.

IMA had announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on Saturday to protest against the incident and the subsequent vandalism at the Kolkata hospital.

The IMA's appeal, issued by its national president, Dr RV Ashokan and secretary general, Dr Anilkumar J Nayak, stressed that routine outpatient departments and elective surgeries will be halted and essential services and emergency care will remain operational.

The Central-MARD has demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the Kolkata incident, speedy formation of an expert committee for implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, improved security measures, including fully functional CCTVs and well-equipped guards, quality hostels, and proper on-call rooms for resident doctors. PTI PR ARU