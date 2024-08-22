Kolkata medic's death: BJP workers scuffle with police during protest march, many leaders detained

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) Scuffles broke out on Thursday between police personnel and BJP supporters during a march in the eastern fringes of Kolkata to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here earlier this month.

The BJP's march to 'Swasthya Bhawan', the headquarters of the state health department in Salt Lake, began from Hudco crossing, around five km away.

The state BJP had earlier announced that its leaders will gherao 'Swasthya Bhawan'.

During the rally led by its state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the party supporters tried to break police barricades set up at several places on the route.

The police initially tried to pacify the supporters, but later chased them with lathis to disperse the crowd.

Adhikari was detained by police and put inside a prison van, following which the BJP activists tried to forcibly free him.

“By arresting me or beating up BJP workers, the TMC government cannot run away from its responsibilities. We want the immediate resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and we won’t stop till that happens,” he said.

Adhikari said he along with four other leaders wanted to meet the state health secretary and submit a deputation.

“But, we were not allowed to submit it. Our party leaders, including me and our party MP Samik Bhattacharya, were detained,” he said.

The saffron party workers shouted slogans like ‘we want justice’ and ‘Mamata Banerjee, resign’ during the march.

"The police were very active in stopping our march to Swasthya Bhawan. But, they were inactive when RG Kar hospital was vandalised. We want the truth to come out. The TMC government has completely failed to protect the mothers and sisters of our state. Mamata Banerjee should immediately resign as chief minister,” Majumdar said.

The young woman doctor, whose body was found on August 9 in the seminar room of RG Kar hospital, was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty. The incident has sparked nationwide protests, with medics observing ceasework at several hospitals. PTI PNT RG NN RBT