Kolkata medic's rape-murder: Arunachal doctors to join nationwide protest on Saturday

Itanagar, Aug 16 (PTI) The Indian Medical Association's Arunachal Pradesh Branch (IMA-AP), expressing anguish over the alleged rape and murder in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, has decided to join the nationwide protest by shutting down all routine services across the state for 24 hours on Saturday.

The attitude of the government authorities regarding the inquiry is pathetic, IMA-AP president Dr Kesang Wangdi Thongdok alleged on Friday.

"The IMA-AP has resolved to join the nationwide protest by shutting down all routine services, including OPD, elective OT cases and non-essential services in all government hospitals, private hospitals, NGO-run hospitals and private clinics across Arunachal for 24 hours on August 17," he said.

Dr Thongdok, however, maintained that emergency and in-patient services will function normally.

Meanwhile, the IMA-AP has demanded, among others, immediate arrest of the culprits, speedy trial and maximum punishment.

It also sought the formulation of a central law to protect doctors and other healthcare personnel.