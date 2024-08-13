Kolkata medic's rape-murder: Doctors' strike at PGIMER continues

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Medical services at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) remained partially shut on Tuesday as resident doctors continued their strike for the second day against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The emergency services at the hospital, however, were on.

"Our protest continues today," said Dr Perugu Praneeth Reddy, joint secretary of the Association of Resident Doctors, PGIMER.

The doctors are demanding their safety be ensured at hospitals.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and death of the woman doctor to the CBI.

The protest comes in response to a nationwide indefinite strike call by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) after the postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College while on duty last Thursday.

The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital.

After the junior doctors went on the strike on Monday, PGIMER authorities said that emergency services will be on but the outpatient department services would be curtailed, with the registration of only follow-up patients in respective departments. PTI CHS VN VN