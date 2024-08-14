Kolkata medic's rape-murder: Doctors' strike at PGIMER enters third day

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Resident doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here continued their strike for the third day on Wednesday against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, government doctors under the banner of Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) announced the suspension of OPD services at all public health centres in Punjab on August 16 in solidarity with the victim.

At the PGIMER, elective services remained affected but the emergency services at the hospital, however, continued.

Outpatient department (OPD) services have also been curtailed, with the registration of only follow-up patients in respective departments.

"Our protest continues," said Dr Smriti Thakur, joint secretary of the Association of Resident Doctors, PGIMER.

Resident doctors took out a protest march at the PGIMER campus, demanding justice for the victim.

The doctors are also demanding their safety be ensured at hospitals.

PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin said outpatient department services will be suspended in all government health facilities on August 16.

Dr Sarin said emergency and medico-legal services, however, will continue on that day.

He further said they are demanding expeditious justice for the victim, Central Protection Act for healthcare professionals and adequate security arrangements at public healthcare facilities of the state.

The PCMSA, while reiterating its zero tolerance stance towards violence against healthcare professionals, remains steadfastly committed towards ensuring their safety, he said.

Despite numerous representations to the government officials with regards to the safety and security at health institutions, nothing concrete has been done till date, he said.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which had called for a nationwide strike over the incident, called off its strike after a meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday night. However, several other doctors' bodies have decided to continue their stir.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and death of the woman doctor to the CBI.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata while on duty last Thursday. The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old medic was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital. PTI CHS KVK KVK