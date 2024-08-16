Kolkata medic's rape-murder: Goa Medical College and Hospital resident doctors begin stir

Panaji, Aug 16 (PTI) Doctors of the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital on Friday began their daylong strike to protest the brutal rape and murder of a woman post graduate trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Meanwhile, the Goa unit of the Indian Medical Association said its strike would begin from 6am on Saturday.

The stir at GMCH began during the day outside the gates of the facility, with those taking part boycotting outpatient department (OPD) services.

"Our strike began at 1pm today and will continue till Saturday evening. The call on continuing with the strike or calling it off tomorrow will be taken after we consult out counterparts across the nation. We hope there will be a fair probe into the murder of our colleague in Kolkata," a representative of Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) told reporters.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said emergency services were not affected by the stir as senior consultants and head of departments (HODs) have been pressed into service.

"The follow up of OPD patients will continue as they are treated as emergency OPD cases. The emergency (ward) will be operational and the lives of patients will be saved," Bandekar said.

Bandekar said the GMCH management and state health minister Vishwajit Rane fully understand the sentiments of those taking part in the stir.

Addressing a press conference here, Indian Medical Association Goa branch president Dr Sandesh Chodankar said all doctors will be striking work for a 24-hour period from 6 am on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday.

The Indian Dental Association, Goa Private Doctors Association, Goa Ayurvedic Doctors Association, Chemist and Druggist Association and Goa Nursing Association have extended support to the strike, Chodankar said. PTI RPS BNM