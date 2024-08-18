Kolkata medic's rape-murder: Harbhajan writes to WB Guv, CM over 'delay' in justice

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Former cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has written to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging them to "act swiftly and decisively" in the rape-murder case of a Kolkata doctor.

"With deep anguish over delay in justice to the Kolkata rape and murder victim, the incident which had shaken the conscience of all of us, I have penned a heartfelt plea to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal , Ms. @MamataOfficial Ji and Hon'ble @BengalGovernor urging them to act swiftly and decisively," Singh said in a post on X.

The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable, he said, adding the perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the full might of the law, and the punishment must be exemplary.

"Only then can we begin to restore faith in our system and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again and we create a society where every woman feels safe and protected. We must ask ourselves 'if not now, when? I feel, the time for action is now," he said on X.

Singh also shared a copy of the letter.

"I demand justice for the victim. I demand a safer society. I demand positive change. And I stand with the doctors in their fight for justice," he said in the letter.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Police have arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection. PTI SLB TIR TIR TIR