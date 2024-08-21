Kolkata medic's rape-murder: Healthcare services crippled across Bengal as doctors continue stir

Kolkata: Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Wednesday, as junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 13th consecutive day to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar hospital here.

Senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals, even as the state government urged the protestors again to resume work, officials said.

"Our stir will continue until we ensure justice for our sister. We understand that patients are facing problems, but our demands are justified," a junior doctor told PTI.

The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s chest department on August 9.

Services at outpatient departments and non-emergency units were crippled, as long queues of patients were seen outside ticket counters of state-run hospitals.

"We are not issuing tickets until there is confirmation that doctors concerned are present on duty. There is a huge number of patients coming for treatment at the hospital every morning, but doctors are a handful," a senior medic at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital told PTI.

Some doctors have rescheduled surgeries owing to the absence of the junior medics, he said.

The protesting doctors are scheduled to hold a rally in Kolkata during the day to press for speedy justice for the deceased trainee.

The Supreme Court, too, had on Tuesday requested doctors protesting across the country to call off their strike and resume work.