Kolkata medic's rape-murder: PGIMER doctors go on strike, OPD services curtailed

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Resident doctors of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Monday went on an indefinite strike and held a protest against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Protesting doctors in Chandigarh said though elective services have been halted, emergency services would continue.

After the junior doctors went on the strike, PGIMER authorities said they have devised a robust contingency plan to run patient care services with available resources.

They further said emergency services are continuing but outpatient department (OPD) services will be curtailed, with the registration of only follow-up patients in respective departments.

The protest comes in response to a nationwide indefinite strike call by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College while on duty.

The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital on Thursday night.

Raising slogans of 'we want justice, doctors here took out the protest march under the banner of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), PGIMER to demand justice for the victim.

Describing the incident as a heinous crime, Dr Praneeth Reddy, joint secretary of the ARD, PGIMER demanded a CBI probe into the matter and strict punishment for the culprit.

"Our demand is a CBI probe into the matter," said Reddy.

Another protesting doctor said they want speedy and transparent investigation in the matter and maximum possible punishment for the culprit.

The protesters also demanded that doctors' safety should be ensured.

Responding to the strike call, PGIMER Director Vivek Lal said, "We understand the gravity of the situation and the concerns raised by our residents. The incident in West Bengal is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by healthcare professionals." "While we stand in solidarity with the nationwide movement, we are equally committed to ensuring that patient care remains our utmost priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant dialogue with resident representatives to address their concerns while maintaining the highest standards of patient care," Lal said.

To manage the potential impact of the strike, Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent, PGIMER, said, "In light of the ongoing strike, we have mobilized all available resources to ensure that patient services at PGIMER are not adversely affected. Emergency services including emergency operations and intensive care unit (ICU) will proceed as usual, with resident doctors in place to handle critical cases." Koushal further said "Outpatient department services will be curtailed, with the registration of only follow-up (old) patients in respective departments from 8 am to 9:30 am. New patients will not be registered." Regarding the patient care management of indoor patients, the medical superintendent said, "The arrangements shall be made by the concerned departments. The indoor admissions shall be restricted to only for emergency cases." PGIMER is dedicated to maintaining high standards of patient care and service delivery during this challenging period and appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders, said Koushal.