Kolkata Metro: First trial run on Noapara-Bimanbandar stretch of yellow line successfully held

Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) The first trial run on the Noapara-Bimanbandar stretch of Kolkata Metro's Yellow Line was successfully held on Saturday, officials said.

The trial, which began at 4.20 pm from Noapara, was overseen by Chief Engineer (Construction) Devindar Kumar, along with senior Metro Railway officials and staff.

The run aimed to test the readiness of the track, third rail, and other systems for the 6.25 km stretch, ensuring that all parameters were in place for safe operations.

Noapara Metro station will serve as the interchange point between the Blue Line (New Garia-Dakshineswar) and the under-construction Yellow Line.

The trial is part of preparations for the official inspection by the General Manager of Metro Railway, scheduled for December 16.

The new stretch is expected to significantly enhance transportation access to the airport for commuters in Kolkata and surrounding areas.

The Noapara-Airport section, which is part of a larger 18.13 km extension of the Yellow Line, is expected to open by mid-2025. MNB