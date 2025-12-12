Kolkata Metro increases services on Green Line

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro increased services on the Green Line, as a result of which trains will be available on the route till around 10 pm, a statement said on Friday.

A total of 228 services will be available on the line from Monday to Friday, instead of 226 services, it said.

Due to the increase in services, the last train will leave the terminal Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan stations, on both ends, at 9.55 pm. Another train will be run from Howrah Maidan to Central Park at 10.05 pm, it added.

"On Saturdays, 204 services will be operated instead of 202 services. On Sundays, 108 services will be operated instead of 104 services," the statement said. PTI SUS SOM