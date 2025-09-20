Kolkata Metro increases services on Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V route

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata has increased services on Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V) from Saturday to cope with Durga Puja rush.

A spokesperson said 226 services will be operated daily on this route from Monday to Saturday instead of the usual 186 services.

Metro services will be available at an interval of six minutes instead of eight during the morning and evening peak hours.

Special arrangements have also been made for ‘Mahalaya’ on Sunday, marking the beginning of Devi Paksha.

On that day, 136 services (68 UP and 68 DN) will be operated instead of 104 services (52 UP and 52 DN) on a normal Sunday.

On September 19, more than 2.09 lakh passengers travelled on the Green Line, while over 6 lakh commuters used the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

Around 7,300 passengers travelled on the Yellow Line (Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar) on September 19. PTI SUS MNB