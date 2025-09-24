Kolkata Metro increases validity of smart cards to 10 years

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) In a bid to popularise smart cards, Metro Railway Kolkata on Wednesday increased the validity period of the card to 10 years from one year at present.

A Metro spokesperson said that while the present refundable security deposit of smart card has been reduced to Rs 50 from Rs 80, the minimum issue price of the smart card has been reduced to Rs 100 from Rs 150.

There will be a security deposit of Rs 50, plus a ride value of Rs 52, including a bonus of Rs 2.

"While the validity of the smart cards will be for 10 years instead of the present one year, the validity of the existing valid cards will be extended further up to ten years at the time of recharge.

"The validity of the newly issued cards will be counted from the first swipe onwards at the gate but not from the first date of issue," the spokesperson said, adding the five per cent bonus on recharge value will continue.

The new rules about smart cards will be effective from September 25, he said.

"During the current month, more than 50,000 smart cards have already been sold. It is expected that more and more commuters would like to buy Metro smart cards after such attractive changes in business rules come into effect. These smart cards will make the Metro journey more comfortable for everyone as passengers would be able to avoid the rush at the booking counters, especially during peak hours and festive time," he said.

Smart cards will be issued both from the self-operated digital ticket vending machines and booking counters. These can also be recharged from the digital ticket vending machines, online and also from booking offices. PTI SUS RG