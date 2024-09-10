Kolkata Metro installs solar plants at different stations

Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) Kolkata Metro has started installing solar plants at different stations as part of its efforts to generate power from renewable sources, officials said on Tuesday.

In the Blue Line, solar plants with a capacity of 763 kwp were installed at Noapara, Dum Dum, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash stations, besides the Belgachia tunnel ramp, they said.

Solar panels have also been installed at the Metro's Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital, they added.

In the East-West Corridor, solar power plants with a capacity of 1,519 kwp have been installed at Salt Lake Sector V and Central Park stations, besides the Central Park Depot.

In the Purple Line, a 1,400 kwp plant is functional at the Joka carshed, and in the Orange Line, a 500 kwp plant has been set up at the new carshed in Kavi Shubhash.

These projects have been executed through a public-private partnership, a statement said.

The Kolkata Metro at present has an installed capacity of 4,197 kwp solar power. Further, installation of panels having 360 kwp was underway on the roofs of various buildings at Belgachia and Tollygunge, it said.

These plants are expected to be operational by the end of this month, it added.