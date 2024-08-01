Kolkata Metro introduces ‘no booking counter stations’ on Purple and Orange lines from Aug 1

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) Kolkata Metro on Thursday introduced ‘No Booking Counter Stations’ at a few locations along Joka-Majerhat (Purple Line) and New Garia-Ruby More (Orange Line) corridors as part of a pilot project.

A Metro spokesperson said the pilot project will initially cover three stations - Taratala and Sakherbazar on the Purple Line, and Kavi Sukanta on the Orange Line. These stations were selected due to their low passenger count.

At these stations, booking counters for issuing tokens and smart cards will be closed. Instead, passengers will need to use Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machines (ASCRMs) to buy tokens, smart cards, paper QR code-based tickets, or to recharge existing smart cards.

The ASCRMs also support UPI payment systems for ticketing, officials said.

The average daily passenger count at Taratala station is approximately 70, while Kavi Sukanta station sees around 220 passengers. Sakherbazar station serves about 55 passengers daily.

The spokesperson said Metro Railway authorities will monitor passenger responses and feedback over the coming days. After six months, the situation will be reviewed, the spokesperson said.