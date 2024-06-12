Kolkata Metro launches awareness campaign to keep stations clean

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro launched an awareness campaign to keep the stations clean and plastic-free, an official said on Wednesday.

It has been observed that a section of passengers are littering in metro premises, because of which the campaign was launched, he said.

"Making the metro plastic-free is not going to be easy and the responsibility not only lies on the authority, but it is also the responsibility of the passengers," the official said.

He said the metro was encouraging the use of inexpensive reusable bags, and ensuring eco-friendly disposal at the stations.

Kolkata Metro staff and security personnel have been involved in the campaign, he added.