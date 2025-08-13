Kolkata Metro likely to start operations on three new stretches by month-end: Official

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata is optimistic about starting operations on three new stretches by the end of this month, a senior Metro official said on Wednesday.

The progress gained momentum following a two-day visit by Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar, during which he inspected the East-West Metro’s Esplanade–Sealdah section and the Noapara–Airport stretch.

"We are hopeful that with the Commissioner of Railway Safety giving nod to the East-West Metro’s 2.6 km stretch between Esplanade and Sealdah earlier and after the visit of the Railway Board Chairman, the entire Green Line connecting Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V will be open for commuters by August itself," the spokesperson told PTI.

"This will help Salt Lake-bound commuters who currently have to get down at Esplanade from the Howrah side and then navigate congested traffic to reach Sealdah for a connecting metro to Sector V. It will ease their hardships and improve connectivity to a great extent," the spokesperson added.

Similarly, the Yellow Line’s first phase — the Noapara–Airport corridor — and the Orange Line’s Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby More)–Beleghata corridor, covering 4.5 km, have received all mandatory clearances and are now awaiting the PMO’s nod to start operations by September, he said.

The Ruby–Beleghata stretch will help commuters from the partially operational Kavi Subhash (New Garia) line to reach Salt Lake’s entry point and interchange at the nearby Phoolbagan metro station on the Green Line or take connecting transport to the IT hub at Sector V, Nicco Park, Karunamoyee, or City Centre 1.

"Big cities have their metro services connected with the airport. The Noapara-Airport corridor opening will serve that need," he elaborated. PTI SUS MNB