Kolkata metro project: No trees to be felled or transplanted till next date of hearing, says SC

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday directed that no trees would be felled or transplanted from now onwards for the metro rail project in the maidan area adjoining the iconic Victoria Memoria in Kolkata.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan issued notices to the West Bengal government, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and others seeking their responses on a plea challenging the June 20 verdict of the Calcutta High Court.
The high court had dismissed a petition seeking a direction to forthwith stop all construction in the maidan area due to alleged felling and transplantation of large number of trees.
"Till the next date, we direct that no new trees would be felled or transplanted," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.
"You can continue with the work but don't fell trees from today," the bench told the counsel appearing for the RVNL. PTI ABA AS AS