Kolkata Metro Rail services disrupted for 50 mins as man falls on tracks

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) Metro Railway services were disrupted for 50 minutes on Friday as a man fell on the tracks at Jatin Das Park station, an official said.

The incident took place on the ‘blue line’ of the Sahid Khudiram-Dakshineshwar section around 1 pm.

“Due to trespassing (tripping on the tracks) at Jatin Das Park station, power to the third rail on that stretch was switched off... and truncated services were run to minimise inconvenience of commuters,” the official said.

"Services along the entire Dakshineshwar-Sahid Khudiram corridor were restored at 1.50 pm," he said.

The man was rescued and taken to hospital, police sources said.