Kolkata Metro Rail to start digital payment mode for commuters

Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) Faced with the regular issue of returning the exact amount of cash changes at counters, Kolkata Metro Railway is bringing in digital payment mode for its commuters in one of its corridors that connects the city with Howrah railway station, an official said on Tuesday.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based ticketing system will be introduced in the East-West Metro corridor (Green Line).

Once this system becomes a reality, commuters would not have to tender the exact fare in currency notes and coins at Metro ticket counters, the official said.

The Metro Railway authorities, with the help of State Bank of India and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), are going to introduce this UPI-based ticketing system.

The Metro Railway General Manager conducted a trial of the new payment mechanism at Sealdah station of East-West Metro on Tuesday by purchasing a ticket himself with the help of this system.

Once the trial is completed, this ticketing system will be introduced in East-West Metro (Green Line), the spokesperson said.

To avail this facility, commuters will have to tell the destination station name and scan the QR Code displayed on a display board at the ticket counters and make the payment with the help of their smartphones.

After receiving the payment, QR Code Based paper tickets will be generated and commuters will be able to travel with that ticket.

Commuters will also be able to recharge their smart cards in a similar way with the help of this system.

After successful implementation of this ticketing system in Green Line, this facility will be extended to other corridors – the oldest Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor, Ruby-New Garia corridor and Joka-Taratala stretch. PTI SUS NN