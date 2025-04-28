Kolkata Metro Railway awaiting CRS nod to commission operations on Howrah Maidan-Sector V stretch

Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata is awaiting a positive response from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), who inspected the Esplanade-Sealdah stretch of East-West Metro's Howrah Maidan-Sector V corridor, a spokesperson said on Monday.

CRS Sumeet Singhal inspected the crucial Esplanade-Sealdah stretch on Sunday and expressed satisfaction with the readiness of the section for passenger service, a spokesperson said on Monday.

However, the formal approval is still pending, the spokesperson added.

Indicating the commissioning of services along the entire 16.55 km stretch soon, Metro Railway in a late-evening statement said that as part of the preparations for full-fledged operations in the stretch, fewer trains will run along the Green Line-1 (Sealdah-Sector V) on April 29.

"In connection with the commissioning of the commercial services on the entire stretch of Green Line (Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V), Kolkata Metro will operate fewer trains in Green Line-1 (between Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector V stations) on April 29," the statement said.

"Instead of 106 services on normal days, 90 services (45 in up and down lines each) will be operational in Green Line-1 with 20 minutes interval," it added.

During his visit on April 27, Singhal inspected both the eastbound and westbound tunnels by trolley, carefully checking systems such as tunnel ventilation, track conditions and emergency evacuation plans.

He also took a close look at Bowbazar where tunnel boring had led to land subsidence and damage to nearby homes in Durga Pituri Lane in 2019.

Another incident in October 2022 had further delayed progress on the line and pushed back the deadline of completing the 16.55 km stretch.

"Singhal inspected both the eastbound and westbound tunnel between Esplanade-Sealdah stretch and also the underground portion of the Bowbazar area," the spokesperson said.

Currently, Metro services run along Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Sector V corridors.

The CRS also inspected the operational control section of the corridor at Salt Lake and interacted with officials.

KMRCL Managing Director Anuj Mittal, Principal Chief Engineer of Metro Railway and other high-level officials of Metro and KMRCL accompanied the CRS during the inspection. PTI SUS MNB