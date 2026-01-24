Kolkata Metro Railway introduces return ticket facility with QR code for commuters

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro Railway has introduced return ticket facility with QR code for commuters across all its corridors, an official said on Saturday.

Passengers availing this facility won't have to purchase tickets from Metro counters before the return journey, he said.

"This will help them save time and the ordeal of queueing before the counter on return from the destination station,” the Metro Railway spokesperson said.

"The return journey will have to be completed on the date written on the ticket. Passengers are requested to preserve their tickets for the return journey," he said.

This facility is being rolled out on an experimental basis.

The Kolkata Metro runs trains along the Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram, Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V, Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Kavi Subhas-Beleghata and Joka-Majerhat corridors. PTI SUS RBT