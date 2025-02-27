Kolkata Metro Railway to issue multiple paper-based QR tickets in single transaction

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Commuters will be able to purchase multiple paper-based tickets with QR codes in a single transaction by Kolkata Metro Railway from February 28 in all lines except one, the authorities said on Thursday.

At present, only one paper-based QR ticket can be purchased at a time by anyone in a single transaction.

The move will help in reducing the queue length and waiting time for ticketing at the counters.

From February 28, up to seven paper-based QR tickets can be purchased in a single transaction on behalf of a commuter, the Metro Railway said in a statement.

This service will be available on all lines except the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat).

Currently, train services are run in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia), Orange Line (New Garia-Ruby Crossing), Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) and Purple Line corridors of Metro Railway, Kolkata. PTI SUS NN