Kolkata Metro rake briefly stranded at Tollygunge station due to power snag

Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) A Dakshineswar-bound Kolkata Metro rake was briefly stranded at the Tollygunge station in the older North-South corridor due to power disruption on Tuesday morning.

The movement of trains was regulated along the route in the busy morning hours till power was restored after around 14 minutes, a Kolkate Metro spokesperson told PTI.

"Due to power trip at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro station in Tollygunge about 10.38 am, a Dakshineswar-bound train coming from New Garia was detained for 14 minutes. At 10.52 am, power supply was restored and normal service resumed," he said.

Due to the snag in power connectivity, corresponding Dakshineswar-bound trains as well as those bound for Kavi Subhas in New Garia were regulated, he added. PTI SUS ACD