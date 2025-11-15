Kolkata Metro records highest mobile QR ticket booking on normal day

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) Kolkata Metro Railway on Saturday said it recorded the highest-ever number of mobile QR tickets booked on a normal day since the digital facilities were introduced, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, the authorities said over 53,000 Mobile QR Tickets were booked on November 14 through the Aamar Kolkata Metro app, a record for a regular weekday.

The Metro authorities said a maximum of four QR tickets can be booked in a single transaction and urged passengers to use smart cards to avoid queues at ticket counters.

They also encouraged commuters to use automated ticket vending machines and online recharge facilities to minimise congestion. PTI SUS MNB