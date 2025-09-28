Kolkata Metro registers 'highest-ever' daily passenger count of 9.82 lakh on Sep 27

Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) The Metro Railway Kolkata registered its highest-ever daily passenger count of 9.82 lakh on September 27, an official said.

The previous record of highest daily passenger count was recorded on October 9 last year at 9.61 lakh, he said.

“An estimated 9.82 lakh passengers travelled on different corridors (of the Metro Railway) on ‘Panchami’, September 27,” the official said in a statement.

A total of 7.43 lakh passengers travelled on the ‘Blue Line’ stretch, while the ‘Green Line’ carried 2.21 lakh commuters on September 27, it said.

The statement said Metro Railway has made elaborate arrangements to operate night-long services on the ‘Blue Line’ and ‘Green Line’ during Durga Puja festivities on ‘Saptami’ (September 29), ‘Astami’ (September 30) and ‘Navami’ (October 1) this year.

There will be deployment of additional officers, staff and security personnel to ensure hassle-free commuting of lakhs of commuters, it added. PTI SUS RBT