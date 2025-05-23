Kolkata Metro Rly introduces slew of facilities for commuters

Kolkata, May 23 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata on Friday introduced a slew of commuter-friendly amenities, including digital lockers and special reclining chairs, at Esplanade station along both Blue and Green Line corridors.

Metro Railway General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy inaugurated the new facilities at the Howrah station building complex on Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Esplanade corridor) and at Esplanade station on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–New Garia corridor).

Commuters can now unwind with body massage options and relax in reclining chairs after a tiring journey.

Additionally, digital lockers have been made available for passengers to securely store valuables for a specified duration at affordable rates.

A Metro spokesperson said such facilities will also be rolled out in some other stations along the Blue Line and Green Line corridors. PTI SUS MNB