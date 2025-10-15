Kolkata Metro runs truncated services on North-South corridor due to maintenance work

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) Kolkata Metro ran truncated services on the North-South corridor for around an hour-and-a-half on Wednesday afternoon due to an unscheduled maintenance of the tracks, an official statement said.

Truncated services were run on both lines between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram stations, and Dumdum and Dakshineswar stations from 12.50 pm to 2.25 pm, causing inconvenience to passengers.

"Due to an unscheduled maintenance work of tracks between Girish Park and Mahatma Gandhi Road stations undertaken today, taking in account issues of passenger safety and convenience, Blue Line train services on both Up and Down directions were regulated and operated between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram as well as Dumdum and Dakshineswar stations from 12.50 pm," it said.

"Full normal services resumed at 2.25 pm," the statement added.