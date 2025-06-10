Kolkata Metro says encroachment of land delaying infra project, GM visits spot

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) Kolkata Metro Railway on Tuesday said that the commissioning of a power substation to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to a station on the North-South corridor is getting delayed due to encroachment of land in the southern part of the city.

Kolkata Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy, along with other senior officials, visited the Masterda Surya Sen metro station in Bansdroni area and inspected the areas near the station to take stock of the situation.

"Railway land outside gate number 2 of Masterda Surya Sen metro station has been encroached and converted into a bus stand by unauthorised persons," a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

He said that despite repeated pleas and attempts, the particular land could not be made encroachment-free "as some local influential persons have been preventing all attempts of Metro Railway to recover the land for setting up the power substation".

Reddy went around the platform, concourse and outside areas of the station.

The GM asked Metro officials concerned to free the railway land of encroachment for public interest, the spokesperson said.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Ward number 100 councillor Prosenjit Das said, "There will be an amicable solution to the issue for everyone's interest and talks are on." The owner of one of the private buses parked near the station said that due to paucity of adequate parking spaces to accommodate their vehicles, they are left with no alternative than to park there.

A senior police officer said discussions have been initiated between the two sides to remove encroachment and relocate the bus stand.

