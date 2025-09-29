Kolkata Metro sees record 1.10 lakh mobile QR ticket bookings on Sep 28: Official

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) Kolkata Metro recorded over 1.10 lakh mobile QR ticket bookings through the ‘Aamar Kolkata Metro’ app on Sasthi (September 28), the highest ever in a single day, Metro Railway said in a statement on Monday.

A total of over 8.33 lakh passengers travelled across various Metro corridors on the day, the statement added.

Kolkata Metro registered its highest-ever daily passenger count of 9.82 lakh on September 27.

The previous record of highest daily passenger count was recorded on October 9 last year at 9.61 lakh, he said. PTI SUS MNB