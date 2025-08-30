Kolkata Metro sees surge in smart ticketing as 'Aamar Kolkata Metro' app gains popularity

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) Following the full opening of the Green Line stretch, Kolkata Metro has witnessed a surge in passenger traffic, prompting authorities to ramp up awareness about the ‘Aamar Kolkata Metro’ app for smart mobile QR ticketing.

Over the past week, Metro has focused on educating commuters about the benefits of using the app, making travel more convenient and efficient.

A Metro railway spokesperson on Saturday said stations like Howrah, Sealdah, Salt Lake Sector V, Dum Dum, and Esplanade have seen an overwhelming response.

Since the inauguration of the new routes, between 21,000 and 24,000 commuters have been using mobile QR tickets daily, another Metro official said.

To assist commuters, 72 cadets from the Bharat Scouts and Guides of Eastern Railway have been stationed at key Metro stations.

They are helping passengers download the app via Google Playstore or App Store, and guiding them on how to book mobile QR tickets, the Metro spokesperson added.

The move has proved popular with passengers, saving them time and effort by bypassing long queues at booking counters.

In addition, commuters who book their tickets through the app before reaching the stations can avail of a 5 per cent discount on their fare, he added.

Since August 25, both paper and mobile QR tickets have been introduced across the entire Kolkata Metro network.

This facility, which was initially available only on the Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line, has now been extended to the Purple Line and Yellow Line as well.

"Mobile QR tickets can be booked through Aamar Kolkata Metro app in addition to paper QR tickets," the spokesperson said.

"Commuters are urged to take advantage of this technology, which not only helps avoid station congestion but also offers savings with the 5 per cent discount," the official said.

The Esplanade-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line, the Noapara-Biman Bandar stretch of the Yellow Line, and the Hemanta Mukhopadhyay-Beleghata stretch of the Orange Line were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, marking a significant step in the expansion of Kolkata Metro’s services. PTI SUS MNB