Kolkata Metro services affected briefly after woman found walking on tracks

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) Kolkata Metro services along the Dakshineshwar-New Garia section were disrupted for 27 minutes on Thursday night after a woman was found walking on the tracks.

Power block was effected immediately on both lines as soon as the motorman of a Kavi Subhash-bound train spotted the woman walking on the opposite tracks between Maidan and Park Street stations around 9.05 pm, a Kolkata Metro spokesperson said.

Park Street station staffers rescued her at 9.10 pm. Power was later restored and services resumed on both lines at 9.32 pm.

The woman is now in custody of RPF women personnel. PTI SUS ACD