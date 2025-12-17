Kolkata Metro services along North-South corridor briefly disrupted due to technical glitch

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) Services along the North-South corridor of Kolkata Metro were briefly disrupted for one hour on Wednesday evening due to a technical glitch, an official said.

Services were affected on the Down line between Tollygunge and Birji but remained unaffected on the Down line between Dakshineswar and Tollygunge, and on the Up line between Birji and Dakshineswar.

Parking brake on a train moving from Tollygunge to Kudghat got applied on its own around 7.05 pm, halting it, the official said.

Technical staffers had to walk down to the train to identify the cause after effecting a power block.

Normal services resumed around 8.05 pm after rectification of the problem. Parking brake is an in-built safety system in a metro rake.