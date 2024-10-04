Kolkata Metro services between Dakshineswar, Dumdum stations disrupted for over 1 hr

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) Services along both lines of the North-South corridor of Kolkata Metro were disrupted between Dumdum and Dakshineswar stations for over an hour on Friday evening due to signal failure, an official statement said.

Metro services, however, remained unaffected between Dumdum and Kavi Subhash stations.

Due to signal failure at Dumdum, services along the Dakshineswar-Dumdum stretch was suspended on both Up and Down lines from 5.56 pm to 7.17 pm, the Metro Railway statement said.

"Trains, however, plied normally between Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Dumdum during that period," a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

As signal failure was rectified at Dumdum, normal services along the entire stretch of the Dakshineswar-New Garia section were restored at 7.17 pm, the spokesperson added. PTI SUS ACD