Kolkata Metro services disrupted after jumps in front of approaching train

Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) Services on the Kolkata Metro's North-South Line were disrupted on Wednesday evening after a man allegedly jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train, a statement said.

The incident happened around 9.13 pm at the Kalighat station, it said.

As a result of the incident, services on the down line from Dakshineswar to New Garia remained disrupted till 10.09 pm, it added.

Services on the up line functioned uninterrupted, the statement said.

The man was rescued and taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital, a spokesperson said.

It was not immediately known if the man survived. PTI SUS SOM