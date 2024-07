Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) Services on the Kolkata Metro's North-South Line were disrupted on Wednesday evening after a person allegedly jumped on the tracks, a statement said.

The incident happened around 9.13 pm at the Kalighat station, it said.

As a result of the incident, services on the down line from Dakshineswar to New Garia were disrupted, it added.

Services on the up line were functioning uninterrupted, the statement said. PTI SUS SOM