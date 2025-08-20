Kolkata metro services disrupted for over 1 hour due to water accumulation on tracks

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) Kolkata metro services were disrupted for over an hour on Wednesday in a section of the Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram stretch, known as the Blue Line, as water seeped into the tracks between Kalighat and Netaji Bhavan stations in the southern part of the city, an official said.

Accumulated water was found on the tracks in the underground stretch of the Blue Line around 11.20 am, and the movement of trains was partially suspended, he said.

However, the metro services were available from Dakshineswar to Maidan and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunje) to Sahid Khudiram (Birji near Garia) stations in both up and down sections, the official said.

The water seepage is believed to have been caused by heavy overnight rains, he said, adding that metro officials were working on a war footing to remove the accumulated water and restore services in the affected stretch.

"As water was pumped out, the process to resume services on the entire stretch started after an hour," he said.

This was the second such incident on the Blue Line in the past two months.

In June, metro services were disrupted due to water seepage between Esplanade and Chandni Chowk stations.

The disruption inconvenienced thousands of commuters on Wednesday, and many of them opted for buses and cabs to reach their destinations.

"Since the number of buses had dwindled in the city, the app cab and two-wheeler operators surged fares," a commuter claimed.

Metro authorities have recently floated a tender for maintenance and upkeep of tunnels in the metro corridor, part of which is the oldest in the country. PTI SUS BDC