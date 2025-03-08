Kolkata Metro services suspended for 2 days along East-West corridor

Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) Services along the East-West corridor of Kolkata Metro were fully suspended for two days — March 8 and 9 — to facilitate the testing of the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, an official statement said on Saturday.

This two-day suspension marks the third such occurrence in the past month, aimed at evaluating the efficacy of the signaling and communication system along the Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V stretch.

Services were also suspended from February 13 to 16 and from February 20 to 23.

A Metro Rail spokesperson said, "Metro implemented a complete traffic block on March 8 (Saturday) and March 9 (Sunday) for testing the CBTC system along the entire East-West Metro corridor (Green Line) from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector 5." In Metro Rail terminology, a "traffic block" refers to the suspension of train services.

"No trains operated along the East-West corridor during these days. Services were partially affected on the evening of March 7 and will be partially impacted on the morning of March 10 as well," the spokesperson added.

On March 10, the first Metro train from Sector 5 will depart at 8:05 am instead of the usual 7:05 am, while the first train from Sealdah will leave at 6:55 am.

Additionally, trains along the Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch will start at 8 am, replacing the regular 7 am schedule.

The testing of the CBTC system follows the completion of tunneling work between Esplanade and Sealdah stations. Authorities are planning to start full operations along the stretch later this year.

Currently, trains run along two disjointed sections from Sector 5 to Sealdah, and Esplanade to Howrah Maidan.

The delay in completing the Esplanade-Sealdah stretch, part of the 16.6-km-long East-West corridor, was caused by a cave-in during tunneling work in Bowbazar in September 2019, when the boring machine struck an aquifer. This incident, along with similar incidents in subsequent years, has delayed the opening of the 2.5-km-long stretch. PTI SUS MNB