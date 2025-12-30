Kolkata Metro to beef up security at key stations on New Year's Eve

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) Kolkata Metro will strengthen security arrangements at key stations, including six in the North-South corridor, on New Year's Eve, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deployed to regulate passenger movement to ensure safe, smooth and hassle-free journeys, it said.

The stations where major measures will be taken are Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan, Dum Dum and Dakshineswar.

Adequate women RPF officers and staffers will also be deployed at Park Street metro station for the convenience of women and children.

One special team will remain present on standby at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade metro stations on December 31 to tackle any emergency situation, the statement said.

One quick response team (QRT) will be kept ready for Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade stations for emergencies.

Adequate staffers will be posted at central control, and extensive CCTV monitoring on a real-time basis will be carried out to ensure round-the-clock surveillance and passenger safety.

Queue managers, loud hailers and ropes will be used and other passenger-control measures will be taken to regulate passenger movement at Park Street metro station, which will be the epicentre of celebrations, the statement said.

Anti-sabotage checks will also be conducted with the help of dog squads.

In addition, another special team comprising one officer and four staffers will be deployed at Park Street metro station. An adequate number of RPF personnel will be stationed at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade metro stations to provide proper guidance, help and assistance to commuters.

Metro Railway will also operate additional services on Wednesday night in the North-South corridor.

Eight additional services (4 Up and Down each) will be operated after 9.40 pm. PTI SUS ACD