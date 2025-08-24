Kolkata Metro to increase services on Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram stretch from Monday

Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) Kolkata Metro will operate 284 trains on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Sahid Khudiram) from August 25, marking an increase in services on weekdays.

According to a Metro railway spokesperson, previously 262 trains operated on weekdays.

"To meet the demand of commuters, authorities are going to increase Metro services from August 25," the spokesperson said on Sunday.

"Metro will run 284 (142 UP + 142 DN) services on the Blue Line from Monday," he added.

The blue line, the oldest Metro route in the city, connects the northern and southern fringes of the city.

There will be no change in services on Saturdays and Sundays, he added.